UTA student drowned by floodwaters, was ‘an exemplary young man his entire life’

ARLINGTON -- Family and friends are mourning the death of a UTA student who drowned in the flooding early Saturday morning.

Police say 23-year-old Alan Amaya was walking on a bridge near the university and was swept into a creek. Police are just now releasing his identity.

Due to all the heavy flooding, officials were not able to find him right away.

According to the Fort Worth Star Telegram, Amaya was getting his doctorate in mathematics.

According to his go fund me page he was "an exemplary young man his entire life"

