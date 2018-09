Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Plant-based diets are becoming more and more popular across the U.S.

In 2014 a report found that just 1% of the population identified as vegan. But then by 2017 that number jumped to 6%.

And most recently a historic bill was passed that gives patients the option of a plant-based meal in all California hospitals.

Joining us is health and fitness expert Marzia Prince to tell us about the benefits.