Enter the CW33 Bathroom Makeover Giveaway!

We’re partnering with Good Guys Remodel and giving away a total bathroom makeover!

Are you or someone you know in need of a complete bathroom remodel?

To nominate yourself or someone else, just fill out the form below and tell us your story!

Dates

Submissions Sept. 24 – Oct. 21

Winner will be announced around Oct. 26

Remodel will start after the winner is notified, with attempted completion by Nov. 22.

Prize

Complete bathroom remodel including new flooring, tub (if applicable), tub surround or shower, vanity, countertop, lighting, paint, light switches, can lights (if applicable), shower valves, toilet, and toiletries hardware.

Read the official rules and requirements here.