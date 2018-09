Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Take a look at this man on your screen. Dallas police say he assaulted two women in far north East Dallas.

This happened Wednesday, September 19th.

He knocked on a victims door asking for a donation and them pushed his way in and raped the woman.

A week earlier less than a mile away. another woman was sexually assaulted in a similar attack.

Police say he's 18 to 22 years old. If you recognize him call police.