Dallas police Chief says she can’t fire Officer Guyger until investigation is over

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Activists across North Texas are asking Dallas officials to fire officer Amber Guyger.

Officer Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean after she says she walked into the wrong apartment and thought Jean was an intruder.

The shooting was almost two weeks ago and Guyger still has a job with the department.

This is something that has the community fired up.

Chief Renee Hall released a statement last night saying she can't fire Guyger because she doesn't "want to interfere with the on-going criminal investigation into Guyger's actions" because that could potentially compromise the entire investigation.

Chief Hall says as soon as the investigation is over they will proceed to take action if needed.