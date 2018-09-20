Suspect arrested near Mexican border for the murder of Dallas woman, a mother of 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Police have arrested the man accused of killing a Dallas woman and leaving her body on the side of the road.

Now 32-year-old Ernesto Hernandez is behind bars. Police say he murdered 32-year-old Martha Alva, a mother of five children.

Alva's body was found Sunday morning in Northwest Dallas, a day after she dissapeared.

Police say surveilance video shows the two togetherSaturdayy night.

Officials say Hernandez was found near the Mexican border.

They had been searching that area already because that's were his car was found at the beginning of the investigation.