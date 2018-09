Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new poll shows Beto O'Rourke leading senator Ted Cruz by 2 points. This comes one day after another poll had Cruz up by 9.

The Ipsos poll is the first poll that puts O'Rourke ahead of Cruz.

The Quinnipiacc poll released Tuesday shows Cruz in the lead.

That poll was based on phone interviews, while the other used an online survey.

The first of 3 debates will be this Friday, here in dallas at SMU.