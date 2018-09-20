Mark Cuban to donate $10 million to women’s groups after investigation into Mavericks sexual harassment allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mark Cuban is donating $10 million to women's advocacy groups after an investigation found a long history of sexual harrasment among Dallas Mavericks employees.

The NBA says the investigation found "numerous instances of sexual harassment and other improper workplace conduct" within the organization over the course of more than 20 years.

According to the league, the instances included a former team president touching and forcibly kissing female employees

The investigation found no evidence that Cuban was aware of those actions.

But, the report faulted him for not firing two employees when there were signs he should have.