Mesquite daycare owner arrested for abusing children in her home

MESQUITE -- New information this morning on that disturbing story out of Mesquite involving a daycare owner.

She is behind bars, facing child endangerment charges.

60-year-old Rebecca Anderson is accused of mistreating nine children at a daycare she ran from a home.

The investigation started when one parent put a camera onto their child's car seat.

Police say the video, which was turned over to them, captured and proved Anderson was mistreating children.

Officials say she would give the kidsTylenoll to make them stop crying and leave them in dark rooms with the doors closed.

Police are now asking parents of children who were cared for by Anderson to contact police