Man kills himself after taking hostages in Las Colinas

IRVING -- A standoff at a home in Irving leads to a hostage situation, before ending with the gunman taking his own life.

Police say this happened yesterday afternoon in Las Colinas.

Five people were trapped inside with the gunman. When police arrived, all five were able to get out.

When police and the swat team entered the home, they found the 60-year-old suspect dead.

Police say he had shot himself to death.

Police have not released the man's name.

It's not clear what caused the man to hold hostages and then kill himself. The incident is under investigation.