What’s in those Emmy gift bags? This year they feature products from two Dallas entrepreneurs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're getting a sneak peak at two of the products that will be featured in the gifting suites at the Emmy's.

The celebs will each be heading home with these two super cool products created by two female entreprenuers.

“So stinkin excited. I don't think either of us really knew it was a dream until it happened” says Elizabeth Moraes.

Elizabeth Moraes and Daniela Bell have reason to be “stinkin excited” because each of their products will be featured backstage in the gifting suites at the prime time Emmy Awards in Hollywood.

Each celeb will walk away with makeup artist Daniela's luxurious lash kit – inspired by her celeb clients.

“We have the glamorous lash kit and the natural lash kit. They both include a lash applicator, lash glue and then your 100% mink lashes cruelty-free product.”

A-listers can rock the lashes 35 times and since they are sure to want to docuement the look they can turn to Elizabeth's video glam cam which will also be gifted at the event

“It's a light. It's two microphones. A selfie stick. A tripod. All gorgeously packaged.” says Moraes.

The glam cam includes a light with three different temperatures and ten levels of brightness to nail the ultimate glam selfie.

For both women, the chance to see their product at the emmy's is once in a lifetime, but it didn't come easy

Daniela says “We've been working so hard day and night, literally sleepless nights to get our product to be known and doing as much as we can so people can recognize it and love it as much as we do.”

And much to their surprise their story is encouraging others to follow their dreams

“Gosh I see you stepping out and reaching out and it's so inspiring. Thats our goal and its a reaction I didn't really expect.”

We have to mention Daniela is our makeup artist here at Morning Dose and a dear friend to the show. The primetime emmy awards kick of at 7 central / 8 eastern on NBC.