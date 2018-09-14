Willie Nelson faces backlash for upcoming performance at Beto O’Rourke campaign rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, TX-- Stepping into the world of politics can be synonymous with stepping onto a battle field.

That`s what country music star Willie Nelson, 85, found out this week after it was announced he will headline an upcoming rally in Austin for Beto O`Rourke, the Democratic challenger in the Texas senate race against incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz.

Many fans took to the Country crooner's Facebook page where the backlash was fast and furious.

"That's it. I'm done. What a disappointment," one poster wrote.

Another harsh one read, "Stick to trying to sing and stay out of politics because you know nothing about it."

One fan promised, "I will never buy anything Willie again."

Not everyone, however, was against the 12-time Grammy winner.

One such supporter declared she was now an "even bigger Willie fan."

This isn't the first time musicians have faced pressure to rescind invitations to political events.

The biggest example of a mass exodus due to an explosive backlash came ahead of President Trump's inauguration in 2017 when several confirmed performers eventually decided to pull the plug, including Jennifer Holliday, Andrea Bocelli, Garth Brooks and rock band Kiss.

This will be Nelson's first time performing at a rally for a political candidate.