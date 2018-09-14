Fort Worth police officer in critical condition after being shot in head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- We're following breaking news this morning out of Fort Worth, where an officer is in ICU fighting for his life, after being shot by a robbery suspect.

Police say officers were investigating a robbery at a bar on West Biddison Street in Forth Worth shortly after midnight.

When police tried to arrest three susepcts, they ran from officers and one suspect shot and hit an officer.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the name of the officer is Garrett Hull. Hull was reportedly shot in the head and is in crtical condition.

Policesay an officer shot back killing one of the suspects.

The other two suspects were arrested.

32.698639 -97.328504