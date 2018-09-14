Denton County man arrested days after he was caught on cam ripping down flag outside courthouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENTON COUNTY-- The Denton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in catching a man captured on surveillance video doing the unthinkable.

Police released the footage of a man ripping down the national flag outside the Denton County Courthouse, Monday, and then tossing it in the middle of traffic.

Matthew Emerson Reynolds, 29, is the alleged perpetrator who is no stranger to police. His rap sheet includes criminal trespass and lying to police.

Police say he now faces a criminal mischief charge for his latest flag-tossing act.

Unfortunately, this incident is not a first for Denton County.

Around the same time last year, cops were searching for a man who also tore down flags outside the courthouse. The culprit was identified as Michael James Wagemann, a seven-year veteran of the Fort Worth Fire Department.