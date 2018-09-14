Dallas Gay Pride Parade’s 35th anniversary this Sunday!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Sunday marks the 35th anniversary of the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade, also known as the Dallas Gay Pride Parade.

The Dallas Tavern Guild moved the parade from the usual June date to September to commemorate former Judge Jerry L. Jerry Buchmeyer's ruling knocking down Texas anti-sodomy laws. The decision was later overturned, but the parade remained in the fall ever since.

The parade starts at 2 pm on Sunday and the route goes down Cedar Springs Boulevard from Wycliff Avenue to Turtle Creek Boulevard.

CW33 will be participating at this year's parade. Catch our float this weekend!