15 women rescued from sex-trafficking ring in North Texas

DALLAS/FT.WORTH -- 15 women are now free from a human-trafficking ring, and the leader is in jail.

Fort Worth police arrested Tremont Blakemore, and two women yesterday.

The three are facing charges of aggravated promotion of prostitution and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Investigators say they received a tip about prostitution and human trafficking at a home on Yellow Wood Drive in Fort Worth.

When they issued a search warrant, they found eleven women at that home.

Four more women were taken from another home in Lancaster.