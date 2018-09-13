Simon Says: Goodbye, NewsFix!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You know that cliché, all good things must come to end. Well, the smart person who came up with that line must have been thinking about Newsfix.

It started in 2010 in Houston and four years later in Dallas. That’s over eight years of anchorless news that really did change the playbook on how you can entertain someone and also tell them what’s going on in the world.

Lasting eight years in TV is kind of like dog years. Sometimes in this rapidly changing business, it’s a small miracle to make it from one Christmas season to the next.

Ironically, Newsfix was born because, years ago, people I know predicted some of the things we are dealing with today.

How Local TV news would have a tough time trying to compete and stay relevant in a world where a tweet or post can make us all do this.

The mission of all this was always to give you an alternative, make you think, and realize good storytelling isn’t liberal or conservative. We just tried to talk to you and not at you.

And these days that’s a philosophy all media should live by.

A big thank you to all of you who requested songs to play, stories to tell, potholes to shoot, Class Acts to meet, things for “Simon” to say and food to chew on.

And thanks to all of you who complained, critiqued and criticized, and said this.

Many of you were right. We listened and it made us better.

I could go on all day with more clichés, like one door closing and another opening but I won’t. Because Newsfix and the people who put it together worked really hard to not be cliché.

Trust me, it’s not our “Darkest Hour,” but the quote at end of the movie kind of sums it all up:

"Success is not final. Failure is not fatal. It is the courage to continue that counts."

– WINSTON CHURCHILL

NewsFix's last air date is 9/14/2018 at 5 & 9 PM