Dinnertime a struggle? Here are 3 ways to take the stress out of cooking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The kids are officially back in school, which means the dinnertime struggle is real! But it doesn't have to be that way.

Lifestyle expert Limor Suss has some simple, A+ ideas to simplify your weekday dinners.

1.) It's all about planning

Getting organized will take the stress out of feeding your family. On Sunday, simply sit down with a calendar and make a plan for the week.

Look at your family's schedule and decide which nights to cook, which to eat leftovers, and which nights to grab something to go.

2.) Two dishes for two nights

For the nights you carry out, look at ways to maximize the value. Ordering a double portion of food for two nights is a huge help.

For example, Maggiano's Little Italy has a carry out menu where you can double the portion of any menu item, but not the price. Two meals, but not too good to be true.

3.) Let the supermarket do the heavy lifting

Why should you have to do all of the work?

Pick up some rotisserie chicken from your local grocery store and use it to quickly build two or three different meals for the week.

That's it! It's all about planning and re-purposing to get the most out of your weeknight meals.

This story was brought to you by Maggiano's Little Italy