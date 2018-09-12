While Dez and Jerry enjoy Beyonce/Jay-Z concert, Cowboys in Empire State of Mind

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO -- Cowboys Nation was ringing the alarm Tuesday night when Dez Bryant and Jerry Jones were spotted sitting together at the Beyonce/Jay-Z concert at AT&T Stadium, but don't get any ideas that the receiver and the team will reunite. The Cowboys currently have 99 other problems, and Dez ain't about to be another one.

The problems in Dallas' 16-8 season-opening loss at Carolina were mostly on the offensive end, however the players say it wasn't all as bad as it looked.

"There's a lot of things we did well in that game," says tight end Geoff Swaim. "They don't come to light because our performance in total wasn't good. But there's a lot we did well to build on."

With many of the wounds having been self-inflicted, like committing penalties, the 'Boys believe they can brush that dirt off their shoulder and right their ship quickly.

"We did a lot of stupid stuff," says running back Ezekiel Elliott. "We did a lot of stuff that put us back in the chains. It's tough when its second-and-17. It's a lot easier when it's second-and-eight, second-and-seven."

"We're all a work in progress," adds head coach Jason Garrett. "We're all striving to improve every day. We do have some new players on our team, so everyone playing well together will always be a big point of emphasis for us, and then finding what our players do best and trying to give them those opportunities."

The Cowboys are now in an Empire State of mind with the Giants coming to town, and with each team being 0-1 there should be plenty of intensity to avoid 0-2.

"I'm excited for it," says receiver Cole Beasley. "We've had a lot of good games with them in the past and I expect this to be a good one, as well."

Dallas just hopes it ends with a "1" to the left, to the left of their record in the win column!