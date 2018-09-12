The CDC warns public about upcoming bad flu season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the news we were hoping not to hear anytime soon, but the CDC is already warning us about another bad flu season.

We just got out of the summer flu season, and now, the winter flu season is ramping up. It runs from about October into as late as May, peaking between December and February.

The CDC is recommending people get vaccinated by the end of October, before the flu starts spreading.

Every year the FDA decides which strain of the flu shot to release, and stores already started getting new batches in recent weeks.

More than 700,000 people were hospitalized for the flu during the last winter season, reaching epidemic levels for 16 straight weeks.