Red Cross in Dallas, Fort Worth steps up to help North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence

NORTH TEXAS-- Red Cross volunteers in Dallas and Fort Worth are coming together to embrace North Carolina residents as they brace for category four Hurricane Florence.

"I would want somebody to do this for us if the table was turned," Volunteer Cathy Sager told NewsFix.

With heavy rains and wind gusts up to 140 mph, the mega storm is expected to pack a powerful punch when it makes landfall, Thursday.

As many as two dozen volunteers are braving the conditions to take the 1200-mile journey to the region.

"As always, Texas steps up when there`s a disaster," Volunteer Dan Halyburton told NewsFix.

Still dealing with the effects of last year's Hurricane Harvey, Halyburton says there is nobody better prepared or more experienced than this group of volunteers.

"Unfortunately, we've had a lot of real life experience down along the Texas coast, so when Texas heads to North Carolina, we know what happens, we know what`s going to happen on the ground," Halyburton added.

"We want to get people out of harm`s way. So, we want to get them to the evacuation shelters, and make sure that they are comfortable."

Gov. Roy Cooper is advising residents to heed evacuation orders.

"I have an urgent message for everyone in North Carolina," the North Carolina governor said in a news conference. "Hurricane Florence will affect each and every one of you. This storm is a monster. It's big, and it's vicious. It is an extremely dangerous, life-threatening, historic hurricane."

South Carolina and Virgina are also bracing for impact as they head out of town by the tens of thousands.

Many are already making comparisons with Hurricane Harvey, which also rose to category four over parts of South Texas, left about 106 dead, and nearly $130 billion in damages.

We can only hope history is not repeated, and that the storm changes its current course and pace.