Police chase in White Settlement ends in shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITE SETTLEMENT -- A police chase leads to an officer involved shooting in White Settlement. The suspect in critical condition.

This all happened Tuesday afternoon. Police say it all started with a traffic stop.

At first the driver complied with officers but soon after he pulled out a gun, put it to his head and then drove off. Police chased the suspect to a stop.

The man got out the truck, still holding a gun.

He was asked to drop the weapon, but refused to follow orders and that's when he was shot by an officer.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Nobody else was hurt.