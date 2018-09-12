Is cough medicine worthless?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new study says when you get a cold cough syrup may not work at all. In fact, it might actually make things worse.

The study found there is no evidence that medicines for persistent coughs have any effect. And one in seven patients actually experienced *negative* side effects.

Swiss researchers compared cough syrups to placebos, and found no difference - they didn't speed up recovery nor improve the patient's well-being.

And for those who did take cough medicines, 14 percent had unwanted side effects, including headache, nausea, chest pain, or even a worse cough.

One study author said, instead of recommending cough medicines, doctors should just reassure patients their cough will get better on its own.