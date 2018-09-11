Pump the Brakes: Twitter reacts to Trump fist pumping before attending 9/11 memorial

JOHNSTOWN, PA -- September 11 is supposed to be a day we never forget, but a lot of people are wishing they could forget this.
On his way to a memorial for the passengers of Flight 93 in Pennsylvania, President Donald Trump greeted a group of supporters at the airport.
Well, a lot of people are saying: not the right time bro!
Twitter was pumped with anger and did not go easy on the President.
At the ceremony, the president was much more solemn during his speech.
"Your tears are not shed alone, for they are shared grief with an entire nation," Trump said.
