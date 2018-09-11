Pump the Brakes: Twitter reacts to Trump fist pumping before attending 9/11 memorial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTOWN, PA -- September 11 is supposed to be a day we never forget, but a lot of people are wishing they could forget this.

On his way to a memorial for the passengers of Flight 93 in Pennsylvania, President Donald Trump greeted a group of supporters at the airport.

.@realDonaldTrump First Lady Melania Trump greet supporters as they arrive in Johnstown, PA to attend the Flight 93 September 11 Memorial Service in Shanksville, PA pic.twitter.com/SRMBvlDLKJ — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) September 11, 2018

Well, a lot of people are saying: not the right time bro!

Twitter was pumped with anger and did not go easy on the President.

what a raging embarrassment https://t.co/d9V9OLCKJ6 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 11, 2018

I’ve never been as excited for anything as Trump is for 9/11 https://t.co/gmuuHuZFin — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) September 11, 2018

At the ceremony, the president was much more solemn during his speech.

"Your tears are not shed alone, for they are shared grief with an entire nation," Trump said.