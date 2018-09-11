Demonstrators demand change after officer kills neighbor inside his apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside the Dallas police headquarters Monday night demanding justice for 26 year old Botham Jean.

The crowd walked near the South Side Flats and the Dallas Police Association building chanting their demands.

Jean was shot inside his own apartment Thursday night by off-duty officer Amber Guyger.

Guyger faces a manslaughter charge but demonstrators say that's not enough.

"We have a responsibility to not just speak to this moment but to change this system!" said an activist at the gathering.

Dallas District Attorney Faith Johnson said a grand jury will make the final call on the charges, and legal expert Quentin Brogdon said Jean's family can also file a civil suit.

"And in a civil case, you can't force anyone to go to prison or to jail. The worse that can happen is someone can be required to pay monetary damages," said Brogdon.

This can happen even if Guyger is found not guilty of criminal charges.

"It just means slightly more evidence than not of the credible evidence must prove that hypothetically she acted negligently here for example." said Brogdon.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation and are not saying much about the evidence that led to a manslaughter charge.

"That's a second degree felony for which the penalty is two to 20 years in prison and a fine not to exceed $10,000, it's a very serious charge," said Brogdon.

The DA's office said the case is getting a thorough investigation and there's no word on when a grand jury will be involved.

Jean's funeral is scheduled on Thursday at Greenville Aveune Church in Richardson.