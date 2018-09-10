Louisiana mayor bans Nike products from recreation facilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY -- It's no secret that Nike has been more outspoken than ever these days.

The mega sports retailer made Colin Kaepernick the face of their campaign, and that sent people around the nation into a frenzy.

Some people have even resulted to burning their already purchased Nike merchandise.

A great night to burn Nike’s! pic.twitter.com/s3FpPCYURP — SkidooCarol (@skidoocrisco) September 7, 2018

Some businesses and even cities are also banning Nike product purchases.

A leaked memo indicated mayor Ben Zahn of Kenner, Louisiana, signed off banning all booster clubs from buying Nike products.

The memo, which has been making its rounds on social media says "under no circumstance will any Nike product or any product with the Nike logo be purchased for use or delivery."

Kenner city councilman Gregory Carroll says he plans to meet with the mayor to try to rescind the memo.

"My fear is that for the people who live here to take this as something that is racial, something that is negative for the city," said Carroll. "Our children, what is it that they take from this to know that you should be afraid to speak your word and to have an opinion about certain things?"

After Nike released their campaign, the companies shares took somewhat of a nose dive.

But that didn't last long because just 24 hours later sales were back up and have since reached a 31 percent increase.