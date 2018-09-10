Garrett backs up Linehan after offensive no-show in Cowboys’ opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO -- Jason Garrett stated the obvious a day after the Cowboys' offense was almost completely shut down in a 16-8 loss at Carolina: it needs to get a lot better.

"We didn't play with good enough rhythm, particularly early in the game. It got a little bit better, but we have got a long way to go. We have to improve offensively; move the ball better and score points."

Dallas didn't get past midfield until the third quarter, didn't score until the fourth, and gave up six sacks. It was so bad owner Jerry Jones didn't speak with reporters after the game--he turns down a chance to talk about as often as a lineman turns down a steak--and offensive coordinator Scott Linehan also declined to speak. But Garrett says he's sticking with his man.

"I have a tremendous amount of faith in Scott. We just have to do a better job collectively as a staff and as an offensive unit to help us move the football and score some points. That starts with basic execution, play after play, not beating ourselves, and then finding ways to generate some big plays.

"The best offenses have a lot of things they can get to, "givens" is what we call them, things they can call and they know they're going to have some success. We don't have enough of those right now, and we just have to do a better job trying to create those."

Dallas will try to do just that in its home-opener this coming Sunday night against the division-rival Giants, who are also 0-1.