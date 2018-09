Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This morning we are learning new information on Dallas police officer who shot and killed a man last week; she is Amber Guyger.

She is charged with manslaughter and was booked into jail last night. This morning she is out on a $300,000 bond. Guyger is accused of shooting Botham Jean, after police say she went into the wrong apartment, mistook him for an intruder, and shot him.

A press conference is expected to be held Monday morning, releasing new information on the investigation.