Dallas District Attorney promises justice in officer investigation

DALLAS - Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson promises to fully investigate Dallas officer Amber Guyger's case.

Guyger, a four-year veteran with the Dallas Police Department, is accused of shooting 26-year-old Botham Shem Jean inside his apartment Thursday night at the South Side Flats near downtown Dallas after she said she mistook it for her own.

"Believe me, we will make certain that justice is done in this case," said Dallas County District Attorney, Faith Johnson.

The DA met with the Texas Rangers on Sunday for two hours before the agency issued an arrest warrant.

Guyger faces a manslaughter charge, but Johnson said that could change once a grand jury gets the case.

"We are going to unravel whatever we need to unravel, we are going to un-turn whatever we need to un-turn and we are going to present a full case to the grand jury of Dallas county," said Johnson.

The 30-year-old officer turned herself in to the Kaufman County Jail Sunday, then posted a $300,000 bond.

The family said there are still many unanswered questions and not enough transparency.

"What happened? I have asked too many questions and I've been told that there are no answers yet," said Allison Jean, the victim's mother.

According to the arrest affidavit released on Monday, Guyger says Jean's door was slightly open when she saw his silhouette and gave him verbal commands that were ignored.

"Why did she use deadly force? It makes no sense," said the families attorney, Benjamin Crump.

The affidavit also states Guyger fired her gun twice and hit Jean once in the torso.

The Texas Rangers took over the investigation immediately after the shooting but didn't put out a warrant for an arrest until nearly 72 hours later.

"She's being treated like a police officer in the United States when they commit a crime, so it's not special on that regard, it's common, but it's something that should not happen," said Lee Merritt, the victim's attorney.

It's unclear how Guyger didn't realize it wasn't her own apartment or why she reacted so quickly to shooting him.