Cartoon of Serena Williams at U.S. Open being called racist

NEW YORK, NY — Serena Williams finished the U.S. Open final in tears, but it wasn’t because she won that shiny trophy!

Over the weekend, Williams was squaring off against Japan’s Naomi Osaka, but in the middle of the game the umpire gave Williams a warning after noticing her coach was doing a little, well, coaching in the stands, which isn’t allowed but is rarely punished.

“I was 100% coaching” says Patrick, Serena’s coach. “Everyone does it, it’s time to to stop the discrimination Rafael’s coach does it all the time and he’s never gotten the violation”#UsOpenFinal #SerenaVsOsaka #SerenaWilliams⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/GSQ2RnN7d2 — Daniel Gonzalez III (@TheThirdDanielG) September 8, 2018

“We don’t have any code, and I know you don’t know that and I understand why you may have thought that was coaching, but I’m telling you I don’t cheat to win. I’d rather lose,” Serena told the umpire.

It only went downhill from there.

A little later, Williams smashed her racket, getting her an automatic code violation and a point taken off her score because it was her second penalty.

sonofthebronx: Serena Williams slams down her racket ESPN U.S. Open Tennis: Women's Championship https://t.co/bWabazCyBn pic.twitter.com/RpvnKd5Syx — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) September 8, 2018

“You stole a point from me, you’re a thief too,” Serena told the umpire, who then gave her another violation for verbal abuse.

We know this isn’t basebal, but that’s strike three!

Williams ended up losing the match and being fined $17,000 for the three penalties.

It wasn’t long before people started reacting, calling the umpire sexist and racist, but not everyone was on the same boat.

Mark Knight created this cartoon of Serena throwing a fit, notice the pacifier, for the Herald Sun in Australia.

The cartoon sparked major backlash, but only made Serena’s argument that much stronger.

“The fact that I have to go through this is just an example for the next person that has emotions and wants to express themselves, they want to be a strong woman, and they’re going to be allowed to do that because of today. Maybe it didn’t work out for me but it’s going to work out for the next person,” Serena said.

