Guerrilla Girls exhibit open in Oak Cliff

DALLAS -- Guerrilla Girls sounds like a bad '70s film, but it's actually a famous group of anonymous women artists based in New York City that's been fighting for gender and minority equality in the art world for more than 30 years. Now, a collection of their work is on display in Dallas, in a gallery at the Texas Theatre in Oak Cliff thanks to a partnership with CYDONIA art gallery.

"They've shown in some really great institutions, so it really means a lot for us," says Briana Williams, a gallery associate with CYDONIA. "It doesn't really cross your mind that you'll ever work with them because they're so big, or you just assume that they're out of your league. But [our] director just reached out to them and said, 'Would you be interested in working?' and they said, 'Yes."

The Guerrilla Girls--who wear gorilla masks to hide their true identities and as a play on the term "guerrilla"--spread their message through guerrilla marketing, typically in the form of informational posters featuring discrimination statistics. The exhibit opened this past Friday, and people went--ahem--bananas for it!

"We didn't know a lot of the people that came out so it was a whole new demographic that we hadn't seen before," says Williams. "[The Guerrilla Girls speak] to all these people that might not feel like they're represented. They're saying, 'We see that you're not represented, and we're doing something about it.'

"It's nice to have a group of people that are kind of like superheroes, they have the mask on, they're like vigilantes, and they're going around calling out people."

Now if you're thinking these are just mass-produced posters instead of original works of art so why bother going to see them, well, one: it's free, so there's that, and two: as with any form of art, talking about it with other people is the most important part.

"Once two people are talking about the same thing, they're sharing experiences," says Williams. "For me, that's when art is most successful, is when it can start a discussion."

The exhibit is open whenever the theater is and runs through Oct. 28.