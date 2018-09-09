Dallas producer wants Big D in the spotlight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- Timothy Talbott, is on a mission to put the Big D back in the sights of Hollywood-made motion picture filmmakers through his film distribution and production company, Double T Productions.

He developed this passion project as a platform to create opportunities for local businesses and talent.

The main problem he's working towards resolving is filmmakers choosing to produce in other states using their land and labeling it Texas.

"A lot of movies already use Dallas, my favorite example is the Dallas Buyers Club. In the title it says Dallas Buyers Club, but it's shot entirely in Louisiana." said Talbott.

Another big hit you may recognize, the show "11-22-63," it focuses on the history of JFK's assassination, but Talbott says, ironically most of the filming happened outside of the country.

"They did use Dallas when they shot 11-22-63 a couple of years ago, but only the area where Kennedy was shot, everything else was shot in Canada." said Talbott.

Talbott is currently working on four movies, all recorded in and around Dallas.

With this, he's hoping to start the thriving film industry that will recognize the potential Dallas has for the star role.

"If you bring your project to me, I will do everything I can to make it happen. And I will tell people we are filming in Texas." said Talbott.

To reach Timothy Talbott, e-mail: timothy@skeletonkreekfilms.com