Washington Teen Who Pushed Friend Off Bridge Makes First Court Appearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VANCOUVER, WA-- Tay`lor Smith, 18, appeared in court, Friday, to answer to a charge of reckless endangerment after she pushed her friend 60 feet off a bridge, last month.

The incident was caught on video and became a viral sensation, made national headlines and was debated round-the-clock by law pundits.

Smith pleaded not guilty, maintaining her argument that she did not intend to cause harm when she pushed Jordan Holgerson, 16, off the Moulton Falls bridge and into the Lewis River in Vancouver, Washington.

Harm, however, was caused from the heart-stopping plunge. Holgerson was hospitalized with broken ribs and punctured lungs.

Smith`s next hearing is in December. She could face up to a year in jail if found guilty.