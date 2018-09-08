Puppy yoga comes to Irving for special adoption event!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVING- There’s one event this Saturday out at Gables Water Street in Irving that’ll get you fit, help you give back, and...you get to do it all with puppies!

"We are having a puppy yoga event to raise awareness for pet adoption so classes will be 30 minutes long," said Melanie Fox from Homegrown Hounds. "Along with puppy yoga, we will have other dogs available for adoption. We will also have free samples from our local retailers. We will also have live music and lots of family friends fun."

