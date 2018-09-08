Dallas Cop ‘Mistakenly’ Enters Man’s Apartment and Shoots Him to Death, Police Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- The Dallas Police Department is asking for outside help after one of their own shot and killed a man, Thursday night, in a case they are calling a total mistake.

"We want to be, and we will be, as transparent in this investigation as we can be," said Police Chief U. Renee Hall in a press conference, Friday.

Police say the unnamed officer left work after a full shift and entered a neighbor`s which she thought was her own.

At some point, the uniformed off-duty cop fired at a man inside the unit at the South Side Flats.

That man was Botham Shem Jean, 26.

"She called 911. Officers responded in about four minutes," Hall said. "Dallas Fire Rescue also responded and took Mr. Jean to the hospital where he later died."

Jean was originally from St. Lucia.

Family and friends say he came to America to study accounting, and was the pride of his family. He attended Harding University where school officials said he loved to sing, and frequently led events and church services.

The school released a statement, writing in part, "The entire Harding family grieves today for the loss of Botham Jean, who has meant so very much to us."

Jean also worked at PriceWaterhouseCoopers. In a statement, the firm said, "This is a terrible tragedy. Botham Jean was a member of the PWC family in our Dallas office, and we are simply heartbroken to hear of his death."

The news of Jean's tragic death has lit a fire on social media with many people saying they aren`t buying the story.

One Facebook comment read, "This is unacceptable."

"She claimed to have been deliriously tired from long work shift," another skeptic pointed out.

Summing up what many are thinking, one person wrote, "I'm stuck on how she even got in."

Police have not given any details on how the officer entered the apartment. They also have not said whether she might have thought Jean was an intruder.

"A blood sample was drawn to test the officer's level for drugs or alcohol, and at my request, we are in the process of obtaining a warrant based on the circumstances that we have right now.," Hall said. "We have also invited the Texas Rangers to conduct an independent investigation."

The officer is expected to be charged with manslaughter.