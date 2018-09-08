Class Act: Frisco Independence senior striving to stop bullying, suicides

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO -- Kat Clinkscales is committed to her classroom, her volleyball court, and her community, and that's why she's this week's CW33 Class Act!

The Frisco Independence senior started playing volleyball in fourth grade, but it's become as much about learning life skills as athletic skills for her.

"Being able to work with the team and the other five people on the court with you teaches you communication and teamwork, and the basic skills that I think will help somebody in the future."

She's also involved with the National Honor Society and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, but her biggest impact is being a student ambassador in her school.

"It's kind of like student council but we focus more on the more serious topics. We'll talk to the students about suicide and bullying and ways to prevent those. In recent years, it's sad to say, it's been more of a common thing that's been happening in high schools, and so talking about it is the best way to address it. We have pep rallies, and we even go to the middle schools and elementary schools to broadcast our message. We try to get in front of as many people as possible to just let them know we're there for them."

And if you think that's a serious topic of interest, her career goal is to be a criminal investigator, possibly with the FBI. She credits TV for that.

"When I started watching Bones, the detective in that show, I was like, 'Oh, that's a really cool job.' That kind of made me look into it."

Make no bones about it; when you're that dedicated to helping others, you're a Class Act!