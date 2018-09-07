Chew on This: Namo specializes in one item, and it’s delicious

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS – Whether it's to grab a quick lunch – or get cozy with friends at dinner – Namo is the latest hot spot in Dallas' West Village. What's interesting about this place besides the food, which we'll get to later, is the founder. Not only is the restaurant next door his, this guy is only 21 years old.

"I came to Dallas about three years ago to go to SMU,” Brandon Cohanim told Newsfix. "Poke was becoming so popular in LA, so I thought, why don't we open a poke restuarant."

So, he opened Pōk The Raw Bar.

"And a few months later, this space came up right next door and I said, why don't we put a concept in this space,” Cohanim said.

And the concept he went with is quite concise. Namo is offering, well, basically one item – the handroll.

"So the handroll is all about three ingredients. It's crispy seaweed, warm rice, and fresh fish,” Cohanim explained. "We pretty much put all of our time and energy into creating that one dish."

And some of the must tries include the lobster and the salmon. And you can't forget the sashimi.

"Sashimi is thinly sliced fish topped off with a little bit of sauce and we have a garnish or two on it as well,” Cohanim told Newsfix.

Chew on This: Namo is offering something no one else in Texas is doing – nitro green tea.

"We take this loose tea and we steep it overnight for about 12-14 hours,” Cohanim said. “Then we add a little bit of honey to it and infuse it with nitrogen. So, the nitrogen takes away any bitterness and it makes the tea creamy."

And it's just as splendid as it sounds!

The next time you're in the mood for something light and fresh – roll on over Namo!