Two students at Dallas’ W.T. White High School test positive for tuberculosis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials from Dallas County Health and Human Services will be at W.T. White High School Wednesday, testing students for tuberculosis.

Health officials say two brothers who attend the Dallas school tested positive for tuberculosis. They say the brothers contracted the disease from their father and are undergoing treatment.

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease that can spread through the air and usually affects the lungs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

at this point - no other students have tested positive for TB.