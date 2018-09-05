Robbins Brothers in Dallas helps man pull off surprise proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Joshua Gamel and Dakotah Hawk are like your typical couple in love.

They were casually looking for engagement rings, when all of a sudden he drops down on one knee!

"I had no idea!" Dakotah told NewsFix after her new fiance popped the question. "He actually assured me that this was not happening today!"

"I told her after...our first date, I texted her and told her 'I'm calling it right now, I think we're going to get married'," Josh explained.

However, the fairytale story behind the ring didn't have a happy beginning.

The groom-to be was given a ring by his grandmother who raised him, but it disappeared when he was moving. When telling a friend about the lost rock, his friend started talking to Robbins Brothers in Dallas who let us catch the magical moment, with a new ring, all on camera!

Don't you just love, love?

"He did so good, he's so perfect," Dakotah said. "I get to marry my best friend and I couldn't be any happier."