Man drives pickup truck into Dallas news station during live newscast, police say

DALLAS -- A Dallas news station found itself making their own news early Wednesday morning.

While the anchors at KDFW Fox 4 were live, there was high drama outside the station in downtown Dallas around 6 am.

Michael Chadwick Fry, 34, rammed his pickup truck into the building several times, and cops think it was intentional.

"When he did come out of his vehicle after ramming the building, he pulled a bag out of his vehicle, so we had our EOD, our bomb unit, come out here just as a precaution to check that, make sure that it wasn't anything dangerous," Senior Cpl. Debra Webb of the Dallas Police Department said.

The mayhem didn't stop there.

Fry unloaded a heap of flyers on the ground. In a statement, police said the flyer pertained to an "officer involved shooting that happened in another city."

"When he came into contact with the officers, the officers just said that he was rambling and just saying all kinds of nonsense," Webb said.

Fry is no stranger to police. His long rap sheet dates back to 2007.

Police said it didn't appear he was directly targeting the media.

"When the officers arrived out here on the scene, they came in contact with the suspect, he immediately laid down on the ground and surrendered to the officers," Webb said. "They got him into custody without any incident."

Fry was booked into jail with criminal mischief charges.