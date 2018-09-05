Man arrested after repeatedly crashing into Dallas news station building

DALLAS - A man is in Dallas police custody after allegedly driving a truck into the side of news station KDFW Fox 4's building early Wednesday morning.
You can see in photos posted to social media that the truck slammed into glass windows. A lot of paper was thrown from the truck, littering the outside of the building.
The station was evacuated briefly. Int a tweet, Fox News says the man had a suspicious bag with him.
Streets were shut down downtown as the bomb squad helped Dallas police investigate.
32.776664 -96.796988