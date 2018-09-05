Man arrested after repeatedly crashing into Dallas news station building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - A man is in Dallas police custody after allegedly driving a truck into the side of news station KDFW Fox 4's building early Wednesday morning.

You can see in photos posted to social media that the truck slammed into glass windows. A lot of paper was thrown from the truck, littering the outside of the building.

The station was evacuated briefly. Int a tweet, Fox News says the man had a suspicious bag with him.

Streets were shut down downtown as the bomb squad helped Dallas police investigate.

Two DPD officers examining truck driven by man who repeatedly crashed into FOX4 building early Wednesday and then began ranting. No reported injuries. https://t.co/W2eCeyjr3v pic.twitter.com/sZiup6zgzT — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 5, 2018