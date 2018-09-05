× Heads up Texans! More fuel pump credit card skimmers are being found

HALTOM CITY, TX – Be careful out there when pumping your gas. More credit card skimmers are being found in Texas.

The Texas Department of Agriculture is warning Texans to be more aware at the pump after an inspector found a Bluetooth skimmer at a gas station in Haltom City.

For people who like to pay at the pump, following these tips might help avoid becoming a victim of a skimmer:

Use a pump closest to a storefront, in sight of a store personnel

Before pumping, check for unusual Bluetooth signals

Check that security tape on a pump cabinet hasn’t been damaged. It might indicate that it’s been opened without a store personnel

Save the receipt and monitor your bank statements after filling up

The safest bet is to pay inside with cash

If you think you’ve been skimmed, contact 1-800-TELL-TDA. They’ll send an inspector to check the pump.