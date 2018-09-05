Dallas ice cream shop needs special help rocking the state fair!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- Howdy Homemade always has a warm welcome, a cold treat, and the friendliest staff ever.

Oh gosh, let’s not forget their the ice cream is super legit!

"We are trying to create an environment where the most important thing is friendliness,” says the owner Tom Landis.

Howdy Handmade is on a relentless pursuit to provide employment for those with special needs. The owner Tom Landis says they are the key to customer service.

“Across the board, everybody needs an opportunity to work,” Tom Landis said.

You may remember the shop from the story we did with them back in 2015, when Coleman Jones, a then 18-year-old with Down Syndrome, started working there.

Or maybe you caught the special treats on our NewsFix segment, Chew on This.

Perhaps, you just caught the leftovers.

If you missed all of that, well you better swing by their booth at the state fair.

Soon they will be scooping ice cream at the State Fair of Texas, and they could use a few extra hardworking hands from those who could use some employment.

If you would like to help them rock the State Fair, email tom@howdyhomemade.com

Landis has high hopes for the future of the state fair.

“Our hope, our vision is that one day the State Fair of Texas would be staffed with all people of with special needs, and I think people from all over the world would come. I think we already have incredible friendliness, but let’s raise that bar to a new level, that people with special needs can do that I don’t think neurotypicals can.”