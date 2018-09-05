Dallas Carmines Pizzeria owner accused of being a racist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - People across the country are lashing out after a video of a Dallas pizza restaurant owner surfaced.

Two women, Tamika Sanders and her aunt Shiri Gupton, said they walked in Carmines Pizza off Campbell Road minutes before closing time, and asked for two slices of pizza in August.

At some point, an argument started and the women say the owner, Carlos Pinto, called them "darkies." In the video you can hear one of the women say, "He called us darkies, he's got darkies yelling in this place. This is America!"

Later in the video the woman turns her attention to another employee and said, "You shouldn't work for him. You heard him. And you're a darkie too. And that's what he said, I'm a darkie." Then you can hear Pinto respond, "He's a good one!"

In less than two weeks, the video has received national attention that's affecting other Carmine Pizzerias in the area.

The owner of the Lewisville location, Marcio Nogueira, said Wednesday they want to make it clear: they have no connection with the Campbell Road location.

"We don't agree with what happened," said Nogueira. "I don't think anyone should be treated like that. It did affect us in the sense that people are calling and asking us if we are related to them."

The downtown Dallas location also posted on Google reviews and Facebook saying, "We would like to clarify that we are independently owned."

Nogueira said his business reached out to the women behind the viral video and offered them good service at their location.

"She was very acceptive and really appreciated us reaching out to her," said Nogueira.

The women in the video were planning to be part of a press conference Wednesday. That's been put off until Thursday.

NewsFix reached out to Carlos Pinto but we haven't heard back from him.

Click here to see the full video.