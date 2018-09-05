Britain charges Russian suspects with attempted murder after alleged nerve agent attack against ex-spy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDON, ENGLAND -- British and Russian officials continued their tug-of-war on Wednesda, over a calculated nerve agent attack that left a former Russian double agent, his daughter and a British police officer severely ill for weeks.

Police say two Russian suspects, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, face three charges of attempted murder for poisoning Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yula in Salisbury, a city two hours southwest of London. They also face other charges.

Skripal was a Russian military intelligence officer who switched allegiance and acted as a double agent serving the British during the 1990s to early 2000s.

Investigators believe Petrov and Boshirov, who are suspected of being Russian military intelligence officers, smeared Skripal and his daughter with novichok, a military-grade nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

"As we made clear in March, only Russia had the technical means, operational experience and motive to carry out the attack," said British Prime Minister Theresa May in a press conference.

A police officer who investigated the scene was also poisoned, and officials want to ensure he gets justice too.

As this complex case unfolds with intense international interest, the Russian government is crying foul, saying, "A link with Russia is being alleged. The names published in the media, like the photos, do not tell us anything."

British officials are also pushing back with a heavy hand, writing in a statement that after "one of the most complex and intensive investigations we have undertaken," and after reviewing surveillance cameras, they believe they have the right culprits.