Twinning! Record number of twins at Flower Mound school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLOWER MOUND -- They're seeing double and triple at a preschool in Flower Mound.

We're talking three sets of twins in one class at Primrose School of Northeast Flower Mound and a set of triplets in the classroom next door.

"I think it's cute," said teacher Rosalie Lovin. "Seeing them reminds me of me and my twin sister when we were little."

Oh yeah, did we mention the teachers are also twins? That's right, Rosalie and Rosa Maria Lovin are identical twins who have worked at Primrose for 15 years.

This is the first time they have seen four sets of multiples enrolled at once. You can imagine the confusion.

"I have little keywords that I'll tell myself. Like I'll say, 'I can tell by the shape of their faces,'" explained Dr. Shelley Connell who owns the Primrose School franchise.

It must only be a twin thing, because Rosalie and Rosa Maria say they don't have any trouble identifying the multiples. As a matter of fact, the children don't seem to have trouble identifying them either.

"My sister will say, 'I'm Ms. Lee,' and then I'll say, 'I'm Ms. Maria.' They'll look at us but then we ask, 'Which one is your teacher?' and he will run to the one that's his teacher," explained Rosalie.

"The kids, somehow, can notice the twin teachers, and it kind of helps them relate to each other," said Dr. Connell.

A relationship the children may cherish for years.

"When the kids get older, they will look back and say, 'Wow, this is pretty amazing,'" said Dr. Connell.

And get this, school officials say the four set of multiples are all from first time parents. What are the odds?