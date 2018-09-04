Spice of Blythe: Which products to buy organic!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Do you ever stare at the organic section in the grocery store and wonder if buying organic products is actually worth it?

On this week's Spice of Blythe, Blythe Beck explains what you should spend an extra a bit more on, and and what you should just leave on the shelf.

She's the owner and head chef of Pink Magnolia in Oak Cliff.

She says anything that is permeable should be bought organic. Strawberries, tomatoes, potatoes, and any kind of greens.

Beck was surprised to find out wine and coffee should also be bought organic!