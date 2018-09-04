Plano doctor says women deserve less pay because they ‘do not work as hard’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO -- Somebody grab the Advil. We're going to need it for this headache.

You might've already heard about Dr. Gary Tigges from Plano Internal Medicine Associates.

He's the one whose "diagnosis" in the Dallas Medical Journal about the gender wage gap said, "Female physicians do not work as hard."

If anyone knows Dr. Gary Tigges in Plano, TX, please tell him that he’s just pissed off a few thousand HARD WORKING women physicians. Because, you know, quotes like this tend to get shared a lot on social media. pic.twitter.com/IxmQ1yRoVS — Alethea Allen, MD (@AletheaAllen) September 1, 2018

CEO and Founder of Diamond Physicians, Dr. James Pinckeny, was taken aback when he read the article.

"To have someone that's a physician, that's educated in 2018, to have a statement that's so charged with inequality, it's sad, it's disappointing, it's outrageous and things need to change," he said.

Dr. Tigges went on to say in the article, "Nothing needs to be 'done' about this unless female physicians actually want to work harder and put in the hours. If not, they should be paid less. That is fair."

His logic may not make sense, but the gender wage gap is still a huge problem these days, even in the medical field.

"With big corporations and large hospital systems, there's about a 20-30% difference in the amount of pay that females receive to their male counterparts, and it's sad," Dr. Pinckeny said. "We need to stop this train of thought and really figure out a way to bring equality in the workplace."

Dr. Tigges eventually apologized saying in a statement on the company website.

"I now understand more clearly how intricate this issue is and that there are ways we can work together to resolve these disparities," Tigges said in the statement.