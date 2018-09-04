Carrollton police ID couple in Labor Day murder-suicide

CARROLLTON – The man Carrollton police say killed his wife in a murder-suicide has been identified as 49-year-old Nigel Jerome ‘Damian’ Deriggs.

Police say officers were called to a home near Hebron Parkway Monday afternoon after a neighbor called 911 to report a shooting. The caller told police two teenagers had escaped the home, saying their father had shot their mother, 46-year-old Michelle Deriggs.

When police and SWAT arrived, Deriggs was outside and armed with a shotgun. He then barricaded himself inside the home. Officers heard a gunshot shortly after and deployed a robot and drone, which confirmed two dead inside the home.

The two teens were not injured and are now with relatives.