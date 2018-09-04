Dallas family seeks answers after man riding electric scooter dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Was it a hit and run or did something else happen?

Two days after a man was found unresponsive, and the rented electric scooter he was reportedly riding was taken from the scene in two pieces, his father is still trying to find answers to the mystery surrounding his death.

"The police report initially said an injured person report, but due to those injuries, we`re questioning that," the victim's father, Jack Stoneking, told NewsFix. "It appears to be a hit and run accident."

Police say 24-year-old Jacoby Stoneking was on his way home from work around 3 am on Saturday near Munger Boulevard and Terry Street in East Dallas. He phoned a friend to say he had fallen from a scooter and needed a ride home.

A Lyft driver arrived, found Jacoby unresponsive, and called police. Cops say the young man was rushed to the hospital with scrapes and bruises to his hands and legs. According to police, apart from the broken Lime scooter, no other debris was found at the scene.

The 24-year-old died Sunday afternoon.

"Didn`t get to tell him bye, tell him I love him, tell him I`m sorry," his father, who is convinced there is more to the story, tearfully said. "When I saw the injuries on his body, I knew that it wasn`t just a scooter accident. From the injuries, somebody had hit him from behind."

Lime released a statement, Monday, writing in part, "...We are awaiting the results of the investigation, and we will cooperate fully with the authorities."

Dallas Police and city officials say the city's scooter program is safe and reports of injuries are few and far between, but it's a different story in Austin. Doctors at Dell Seton Medical Center say they're seeing a large number of patients with injuries related to motorized rental scooters. They say these injuries range from serious head wounds, to broken bones, to simple cuts and scrapes.

Regardless of where you stand on the scooter issue, most people agree wearing a helmet and other necessary protective gear saves lives.

Jacoby's family has set up a GoFundMe account to cover funeral expenses.